Billboard Chris Confronts the WEF on Puberty Blockers in Davos

Billboard Chris Elston, a fierce advocate against the use of puberty blockers on minors, took his campaign to the streets of Davos during the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Wearing his signature sandwich board, Elston sparked conversations with attendees and bystanders, challenging the policies and cultural trends that allow such irreversible treatments to be performed on children.

Chris explained in an interview with Rebel News: "I'm going to show the leaders of this organization and all the people that support it, that the people even attending it [WEF] are on board with this [banning puberty blockers for children]. So it's going to start a whole lot of conversations.

'There is no such thing as a transgender child': "Billboard" Chris Elston at Rebel News LIVE 2023@BillboardChris takes the stage to explain why campaigning against this harmful ideology is his life's mission.



FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/nEhhEPSks1 pic.twitter.com/kCdPgByUlS — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 21, 2023

Throughout the day, Chris engaged with various individuals, including one attendee who said fear of business consequences kept him silent on the issue of sterilizing children.

"It's a matter of being able to do business. I just moved out of California. You say certain things and you can't do business there."

"And I don't think you're going to get fired from your job or lose any business deals because you don't think we should be sterilizing autistic kids," Chris told the man.

For more in-depth coverage and to support independent journalism amplifying voices like Chris’s, visit WEFreports.com. Together, we can ensure these critical issues are not ignored.