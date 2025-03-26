Billboard Chris FINED $806 after being threatened with ARREST in Brisbane

However footage shows no obstruction with the Canadian activist only speaking to those who approached him first.

Avi Yemini
  |   March 26, 2025   |   News   |   2 Comments

Canadian activist Chris Elston, known as Billboard Chris, was forcibly 'moved on' by police in Brisbane and fined $806 for allegedly obstructing people, despite not blocking or hindering passersby.

The incident, recorded on camera, unfolded on 25 March in Queensland’s capital, where passers-by had the opportunity to approach Elston in a public square.

Elston, recognised globally for his stance against transgender ideology, posted on X that he received the fine from a Brisbane bylaw officer who claimed he was obstructing movement.

The vision shows Elston was standing quietly, only speaking with those who approached him, a routine he’s maintained for over four years.

The confrontation escalated when police arrived, debating for about 45 minutes whether to arrest him. Despite initial threats of arrest, Elston was released without police charges.

The incident drew support from high-profile figures, including Tesla’s Elon Musk, who asked, “Are you ok?” on X. Elston later confirmed over 90% of people on the street backed him, with some applauding as police intervened.

Elston is in Australia to challenge the eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, in a Melbourne court case starting 31 March. The legal battle stems from a geo-blocked X post where he called transgender activist Teddy Cook a woman, criticising Cook’s role on a World Health Organisation panel. His activism, often displayed via sandwich boards reading “Children cannot consent to puberty blockers,” has sparked both support and opposition.

A Queensland Police spokesperson stated to Rebel News that "Police were called just before 1pm to reports of a disturbance at the Queen Street Mall in Brisbane. A 49-year-old man was issued a move on direction, and no further police action was taken. No further information is available."

Australia's eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, has to go!

16,425 signatures
Goal: 25,000 signatures
meta-img

Australia's eSafety Commissioner has to go! We are calling upon the government to immediately remove Julie Inman Grant from her position.

Will you sign?

Avi Yemini

Chief Australian Correspondent

Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.

https://followavi.com/

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 2 Comments

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Ruth Hilton
    commented 2025-03-26 20:17:42 -0400 Flag
    The evidence is so blatantly obvious, that those police people, parroting the completely illogical ‘laws’, should crawl into a hole and hide themselves in shame for their utter lack of critical thinking…. it beggars belief that this is the world we live in now!
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-03-26 19:48:25 -0400 Flag
    How typical. Two-tier policing seems the latest thing in law enforcement. Like Orwell wrote in Animal Farm, we find that some people are more equal than others.