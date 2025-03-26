Billboard Chris FINED $806 after being threatened with ARREST in Brisbane
However footage shows no obstruction with the Canadian activist only speaking to those who approached him first.
Canadian activist Chris Elston, known as Billboard Chris, was forcibly 'moved on' by police in Brisbane and fined $806 for allegedly obstructing people, despite not blocking or hindering passersby.
Put your hand up if you’re excited to welcome @BillboardChris back to Australia 🙋♂️🙋♂️pic.twitter.com/Tt8j0iZSJ1— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) March 23, 2025
The incident, recorded on camera, unfolded on 25 March in Queensland’s capital, where passers-by had the opportunity to approach Elston in a public square.
Here’s the moment Brisbane police removed me from their public square today.— Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸🇦🇺 (@BillboardChris) March 25, 2025
I am guilty of having truthful conversations about the harms of child transition. pic.twitter.com/lihDMdA8I4
Elston, recognised globally for his stance against transgender ideology, posted on X that he received the fine from a Brisbane bylaw officer who claimed he was obstructing movement.
The vision shows Elston was standing quietly, only speaking with those who approached him, a routine he’s maintained for over four years.
A gentleman I met yesterday has filed this complaint with the Brisbane City Council. pic.twitter.com/ObiEQnGcdQ— Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸🇦🇺 (@BillboardChris) March 26, 2025
The confrontation escalated when police arrived, debating for about 45 minutes whether to arrest him. Despite initial threats of arrest, Elston was released without police charges.
The incident drew support from high-profile figures, including Tesla’s Elon Musk, who asked, “Are you ok?” on X. Elston later confirmed over 90% of people on the street backed him, with some applauding as police intervened.
The news that @BillboardChris has been forcibly removed/threatened with arrest for standing quietly to the side of Queen Street Mall, Brisbane is concerning.— Malcolm Roberts 🇦🇺 (@MRobertsQLD) March 25, 2025
Queensland Premier @DavidCrisafulli and Police Minister @DanPurdieMP must immediately clarify the legal basis for these…
Elston is in Australia to challenge the eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, in a Melbourne court case starting 31 March. The legal battle stems from a geo-blocked X post where he called transgender activist Teddy Cook a woman, criticising Cook’s role on a World Health Organisation panel. His activism, often displayed via sandwich boards reading “Children cannot consent to puberty blockers,” has sparked both support and opposition.
Brisbane must be rich after issuing them all $806 tickets.— Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸🇦🇺 (@BillboardChris) March 25, 2025
The city must have done that, right? https://t.co/dw7vY3qsn6
A Queensland Police spokesperson stated to Rebel News that "Police were called just before 1pm to reports of a disturbance at the Queen Street Mall in Brisbane. A 49-year-old man was issued a move on direction, and no further police action was taken. No further information is available."
Avi Yemini
Chief Australian Correspondent
Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.https://followavi.com/
COMMENTS
Ruth Hilton commented 2025-03-26 20:17:42 -0400 FlagThe evidence is so blatantly obvious, that those police people, parroting the completely illogical ‘laws’, should crawl into a hole and hide themselves in shame for their utter lack of critical thinking…. it beggars belief that this is the world we live in now!
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-03-26 19:48:25 -0400 FlagHow typical. Two-tier policing seems the latest thing in law enforcement. Like Orwell wrote in Animal Farm, we find that some people are more equal than others.