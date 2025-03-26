Billboard Chris FINED $806 after being threatened with ARREST in Brisbane

Canadian activist Chris Elston, known as Billboard Chris, was forcibly 'moved on' by police in Brisbane and fined $806 for allegedly obstructing people, despite not blocking or hindering passersby.

Put your hand up if you’re excited to welcome @BillboardChris back to Australia 🙋‍♂️🙋‍♂️pic.twitter.com/Tt8j0iZSJ1 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) March 23, 2025

The incident, recorded on camera, unfolded on 25 March in Queensland’s capital, where passers-by had the opportunity to approach Elston in a public square.

Here’s the moment Brisbane police removed me from their public square today.



I am guilty of having truthful conversations about the harms of child transition. pic.twitter.com/lihDMdA8I4 — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸🇦🇺 (@BillboardChris) March 25, 2025

Elston, recognised globally for his stance against transgender ideology, posted on X that he received the fine from a Brisbane bylaw officer who claimed he was obstructing movement.

The vision shows Elston was standing quietly, only speaking with those who approached him, a routine he’s maintained for over four years.

A gentleman I met yesterday has filed this complaint with the Brisbane City Council. pic.twitter.com/ObiEQnGcdQ — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸🇦🇺 (@BillboardChris) March 26, 2025

The confrontation escalated when police arrived, debating for about 45 minutes whether to arrest him. Despite initial threats of arrest, Elston was released without police charges.

The incident drew support from high-profile figures, including Tesla’s Elon Musk, who asked, “Are you ok?” on X. Elston later confirmed over 90% of people on the street backed him, with some applauding as police intervened.

The news that @BillboardChris has been forcibly removed/threatened with arrest for standing quietly to the side of Queen Street Mall, Brisbane is concerning.



Queensland Premier @DavidCrisafulli and Police Minister @DanPurdieMP must immediately clarify the legal basis for these… — Malcolm Roberts 🇦🇺 (@MRobertsQLD) March 25, 2025

Elston is in Australia to challenge the eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, in a Melbourne court case starting 31 March. The legal battle stems from a geo-blocked X post where he called transgender activist Teddy Cook a woman, criticising Cook’s role on a World Health Organisation panel. His activism, often displayed via sandwich boards reading “Children cannot consent to puberty blockers,” has sparked both support and opposition.

Brisbane must be rich after issuing them all $806 tickets.



The city must have done that, right? https://t.co/dw7vY3qsn6 — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸🇦🇺 (@BillboardChris) March 25, 2025

A Queensland Police spokesperson stated to Rebel News that "Police were called just before 1pm to reports of a disturbance at the Queen Street Mall in Brisbane. A 49-year-old man was issued a move on direction, and no further police action was taken. No further information is available."