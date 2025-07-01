🔴 LIVE RULING: Billboard Chris reacts to landmark free speech judgement

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Join Avi Yemini as the long-awaited ruling in the landmark lawsuit involving Canadian activist Billboard Chris and X against Australia’s eSafety Commissioner will be revealed.

Rebel News is bringing you exclusive live coverage, with Billboard Chris joining host Avi to break down the outcome of this global free speech showdown.

Tune in as the battle over a 2024 tweet — criticising a WHO transgender policy expert and sparking a $782,500 AUD fine threat — reaches its climax. This case has ignited fierce debate in Australia, where the 2021 Online Safety Act has given the eSafety Commissioner sweeping powers to censor content deemed “offensive.”

BREAKING: The long-awaited verdict in my lawsuit and @X’s lawsuit against Australia’s government will be announced in a few hours time, at 4pm Australian EST, or 2am ET. @elonmusk



This is the most important freedom of speech case on the planet right now.



More details below. 🧵 — Billboard Chris 🌎 (@BillboardChris) July 1, 2025

Chris’ tweet, which questioned the suitability of transgender activist Teddy Cook for a WHO panel, was geo-blocked in Australia after the Commissioner ruled it misgendered and degraded transgender identity.

Supported by X’s Elon Musk and legal teams from ADF International, Chris argues this is state-sponsored censorship, challenging a law critics say stifles open discourse on gender ideology.

Get involved!