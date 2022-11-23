Billboard: Three peaceful Albertans could unduly face 10 years in prison

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Last winter, Alberta truckers peacefully rallied at the Canada-U.S. border in Coutts and Milk River, Alberta, to protest Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's draconian vaccine mandates.

These truckers bravely stood up for all of us and in response were threatened with fines and criminal charges by the RCMP.

On September 16, the RCMP released an update to lay further charges on Marco Van Huigenbos, Alex Van Herk, and George Janzen, which came with three new charges of mischief over $5,000 and up to 10 years in prison for allegedly being key participants in the blockade.

The way this Crown is prosecuting the case would be seen by many as completely unacceptable under the leadership of Alberta's new premier, Danielle Smith. As you may recall, her predecessor refused to meet with demonstrators of the blockade, causing massive divisions between himself and the UCP, ultimately resulting in his stepping down as premier of Alberta.

This is expected to be a long and complicated trial — the prosecutor is already playing tricks and may try to move the trial to a less conservative city like Calgary. But being in Lethbridge for now, we decided it was time to host a billboard, to show locals exactly what is going on with their neighbors. It's to remind everyone in town that their own are facing time in prison for alleged involvement in the largest peaceful demonstrations Canada has ever seen.

This is why they’re being punished — Alex, Marco, and George don’t deserve 10 years in prison for their alleged involvement in a spontaneous peaceful blockade that occurred alongside countless decentralized blockades all of which happened earlier this year in protest of some of the most draconian vaccine mandates on the planet.

Mainstream Media has shown a lack of ability to truthfully report on peaceful demonstrators against government imposition. Our politicians desperately only want to focus on the things that boost their own ego. But at Rebel News, we want people — in this case from Lethbridge — to be reminded that the fantasy image of an extremist terrorist neighbor is just that — fantasy. Salt of the earth Canadians don’t deserve this punishment from the state, especially given these circumstances.

So, Rebel News is gearing up to fight this mighty battle — but we need your help.