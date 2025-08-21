BlackRock CEO joins WEF board, prompting pushback from Leslyn Lewis

Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis is speaking out about the World Economic Forum's recent appointment of BlackRock CEO Larry Fink as interim co-chair of its board.

BlackRock is the world's largest asset manager for governments, central banks, and the private sector, leading Lewis to hone in on the "strong financial assets steering WEF’s agenda."

“Fink is a champion of Environmental Social Governance & climate finance, which aligns with WEF’s stated world goals,” Lewis wrote on X.

The announcement follows an investigation that cleared founder Klaus Schwab and his wife Hilde of alleged mismanagement of funds.

MP Lewis, in her social media post, expressed alarm about the Forum’s increased blending of finance, sustainability, and digital innovation, while criticizing the new appointees.

The WEF, meanwhile, celebrated this moment, signifying a key transition for the organization.

Fink and Hoffman co-authored a statement asserting the world needs the WEF more than ever. They believe the forum can “drive international collaboration,” fostering broader prosperity.

“This renewed vision can promote open markets and national priorities side by side, while advancing the interests of workers and stakeholders globally.”

Schwab, who resigned in April as WEF Board of Trustees chair, was replaced by interim chairman Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, former Nestlé CEO, when the investigation began.

The globalist organization stated that "minor irregularities" from blurred lines between personal contributions and Forum operations showed deep commitment, not misconduct. The Board has addressed all issues amid a supposed strengthening of governance.

Brabeck-Letmathe is replaced by Fink and Roche Holding’s vice-chair Andre Hoffman as interim co-chairs.

Rebel News attempted to interview Fink in January at the annual Davos summit to no avail.