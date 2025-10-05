WATCH: Israeli Minister INVITES Tommy Robinson, BLASTS Left as ‘USEFUL IDIOTS’

I sat down for an exclusive interview with Israel’s Minister of Diaspora Affairs, Amichai Chikli, who is making headlines for inviting UK activist Tommy Robinson to Israel.

In the wake of the horrific Manchester terrorist attack, Israel and the Jewish people stand firmly with our allies in the United Kingdom.



On behalf of the State of Israel, I am proud to host British patriot @TRobinsonNewEra who will visit Israel in mid-October.



Tommy is a…

Chikli told me he believes Israel “needs to collaborate with conservative voices worldwide” — even those historically shunned by Jewish community leaders in the diaspora.

Looking forward to hosting you at the Knesset mate!



You're doing a great service to your country, but more than that.



As I have said repeatedly since Oct 7th, far from being a local struggle - this is a global battle, between the forces of radicalism, extremism and…

The minister laid out the growing threats facing Jews across the globe. What struck me most was how bluntly he described Israel’s struggle as not only a battlefield war, but also a global one.

“We are in a war here in Israel, and we are praying for the soldiers fighting in Gaza. But we are also in a war abroad, in Jewish communities, against radical Islam and the radical left — forces now combining together.”

He referred to this coalition as the “Green and Red Alliance” — an unholy partnership of radical Islamists and neo-Marxist leftists united by hostility toward Judaism and Zionism.

Chikli also warned that this wave of antisemitism sometimes recruits Jews themselves.

“You can also have Jews who are praising Hamas instead of supporting their brothers. That’s a phenomenon we need to confront.”

When I pressed him on the strange alliance between Islamists and the Western left, he didn’t hold back:

“Obviously the left are the useful idiots in that relationship,” he said, pointing to Iran’s 1979 revolution as an example of how Islamists exploit leftist allies and then discard them.

Chikli dismissed comparisons between antisemitism and so-called Islamophobia.

“I’m not aware of any case where a random Jew stabbed a Muslim in the street. There is no symmetry. It’s not the same at all.”

He blasted Western governments and groups like CAIR for presenting themselves as moderates while in reality legitimising Hamas.

“They use nice logos, they don’t wave ISIS flags. But in their hearts, it’s the mindset of ISIS, Hamas, and Al-Qaeda.”

The minister urged diaspora Jews to face reality after October 7.

“There are what I call October 8 Jews. Many have realised they made a terrible mistake believing they could be part of the progressive movement.”

And his final message was clear:

“Be strong. Be proud of your identity. Don’t hide your Star of David. We are in a war of good versus evil, of truth versus lies — and we must win this war.”