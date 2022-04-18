Bob Moran is producing free political cartoons for The Democracy Fund

On the latest episode of The Gunn Show, political cartoonist Bob Moran joined Sheila to talk about his journey to working with The Democracy Fund and the near-complete conformity of the arts community in enforcing government COVID-19 narratives.

Bob's artwork and cutting commentary have brought him international acclaim and numerous awards, from organizations such as The Foreign Press Association and The Cartoon Arts Trust.

The pandemic struck and Bob started off cautious about health and restrictions, but he moved quickly in just a few short months to being a cautious skeptic, a dangerous position to take in a time when ideological homogeneity is not just expected but rather enforced brutally amongst the chattering classes.

Bob started lampooning the government and pandemic power brokers behind restrictions and controlling citizens with a steady diet of fear. That's what cartoonists do. They speak truth to power through humour and insight.

Then Bob, like so many during the pandemic, lost his job. He was ousted from his spot at the Telegraph.

But unlike so many, he landed on his feet, with all the freedom and creative licence he needs at The Democracy Fund to practice his craft and give a voice to the voiceless.

Each week, Bob produces three pieces of artwork that he makes available free of charge for publications around the world.

This is just an excerpt from the full Gunn Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.