TRAILER: 'The Boer' documentary explores the roots and consequences of the Dutch Farmer Rebellion

In this Rebel News feature piece available Friday, August 12, we explore the Dutch government's far-reaching climate policies from the very beginning and fast forward to our reporters' recent time spent in Holland.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, seemingly under the influence of the World Economic Forum, an elitist organization keen on resetting the world as we know it, announced strict measures to reach net-zero emissions. This began in 2019, after there was a declared nitrogen crisis. Farmers would have to cut down nitrogen emissions, in other words, reduce livestock and food production. The farmers, also referred to as “The Boer,” have spent years pushing back in peaceful protest.

In June 2022, the rebellion grew bigger than ever before, so Rebel News sent U.K. Reporter Lewis Brackpool and Lincoln Jay to the Netherlands to cover these massive protests.

