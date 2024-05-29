Boston's Democrat mayor sparks controversy: no prosecution for theft

AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

Boston mayor Michelle Wu's progressive agenda has come under scrutiny as her past statements and actions have raised concerns about her stance on crime and alleged discrimination.

Prior to her election, Wu advocated for abolishing the gang registry and supported a do-not-prosecute list for low-level offenses, according to her responses in the "2021 Boston Mayoral Candidate Questionnaire" from Progressive Massachusetts, Fox News reports.

In the questionnaire, Wu expressed her support for reallocating police funds to other city priorities and "demilitarizing" law enforcement by prohibiting the use of tear gas, rubber bullets, and attack dogs.

She also stated her belief that affiliation or sympathies with white supremacist organizations among officers is a problem within the Boston Police Department (BPD) and advocated for terminating any BPD employees involved in the January 6th Capitol riots.

Boston Mayor @wutrain said she would support a policy that refuses to prosecute the following crimes:



-shoplifting

-larceny

-disorderly conduct

-receiving stolen property

-driving with a suspended license

-breaking and entering with property damage

-wanton and malicious… pic.twitter.com/ktwUvIhQAf — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 29, 2024

Critics have accused Wu of using "Nixonian tactics" after her administration admitted to creating a list of her most vocal critics and providing it to local authorities. This has raised concerns about potential attempts to silence or intimidate her opponents.

Wu has also faced criticism for allegedly excluding white people from certain events. In December, an invitation for a holiday party intended only for non-white city council members was mistakenly sent to everyone, leading to discrimination complaints filed with the state's attorney general. Although Wu's aide apologized for the confusion, no apology was issued for planning a party that excluded white city leaders.

Despite these controversies, Wu has remained committed to her vision of creating a more "equitable city for generations to come," opening offices focused on various social justice initiatives. However, her soft-on-crime policies and alleged discriminatory practices have drawn criticism from those who question the inclusivity and effectiveness of her approach.