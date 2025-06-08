Boulder, CO Jews stand tall following antisemitic terror attack

Tragedy struck a week ago in Boulder, Colorado, whose Jewish community refuses to bow out following a violent outburst.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, an Egyptian-born man, attacked peaceful demonstrators with Molotov cocktails on June 1, injuring at least 15. He shouted “Free Palestine” during the ideologically motivated attack.

Soliman, who entered the U.S. illegally and overstayed his visa, stated he wanted to "kill all Zionist people" and planned the attack for over a year.

WATCH: @TheMenzoid asks a local what is driving antisemitism in Boulder, Colorado:



"I think that there's a lot of left-wing groups in Boulder that have been here since the 1970s and all of that has sort of morphed into more combative, more radical organizations," says local.

Despite the carnage, a Jewish festival continued with heavy law enforcement presence. Concerns of future antisemitic attacks remain, particularly from left-wing groups, who have become more radicalized.

WATCH: @TheMenzoid speaks to a person holding a sign to free the hostages from Hamas and asks him if he feels safe:



"This is the first time in my entire life that I have not felt completely safe to be Jewish in America."

Rebel News observed snipers on the surrounding buildings visible to keep the peace. Residents note that needing such security is sad and question the safety of openly being Jewish in America today, with some feeling safer in Israel.

"This is the first time in my entire life that I have not felt completely safe to be Jewish in America," says one attendee, openly protesting Hamas.

On October 7, Hamas attacked southern Israel, killing 1,200 people, including eight Canadians, and taking hundreds hostage.

WATCH: @TheMenzoid is in Boulder, Colorado, at the Boulder Jewish Festival. Just one week ago, Mohamed Sabry Soliman firebombed a solidarity walk for the hostages taken from Israel during the Hamas-led October 7 attacks on the streets of Boulder, leaving 15 injured.

The mainstream media downplayed the incident, so we will expose the truth.

Soliman faces federal hate crime and attempted murder charges. The FBI also launched a terrorism investigation. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi condemned the attack and vowed justice.

This follows another recent antisemitic attack that killed two Israeli embassy staff members in Washington, D.C.

Antisemitic crime is rising with silent support, and the Boulder attack shows extremists getting a free pass. Help shine a light on this at ColoradoTerrorism.com. The victims deserve to have their story told.