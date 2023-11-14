Bouncy castle business shuts down social media after refusing 'blood money' from Jewish school

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

A prominent Jewish school is reportedly weighing up legal considerations following the refusal of a bouncy castle lease by a Western Sydney business owner who declared on social media, 'I don't want your blood money.'

NSW Police responded to Masada College after Western Sydney Jump owner Tanya Issa refused the school's booking, citing her right to decline any booking.

Issa's social media post explicitly stated:

"There's no way I'm taking a Zionist booking. I don't want your blood money. Free Palestine."

Australian Jewish Association President Dr David Adler expressed astonishment at the blatant antisemitism and called for legal action, citing state and federal laws against discrimination.

The association shared an email screenshot from Issa, who later shut down her business's social media account.

Western Sydney has a Jew-hating problem because “diversity is our strength”.



I mean zIOnIsM pic.twitter.com/klRZlS63Qk — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) November 14, 2023

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns condemned the act as "outrageous" and ordered a review of race hate laws, particularly section 93Z of the Crime Act. Dr Adler urged Masada College to explore legal options, emphasising the need for enforcement against rising antisemitism.

Dr Adler called for peace amid global conflicts, highlighting that attacks on law-abiding individuals based on political views are unacceptable.

Police were reportedly present at Masada College on Wednesday morning.

It's not Western Sydney Jump's first customer controversy as social media users combed through the company's Yelp reviews, revealing a history of unhappy customers.