Bouncy castle business shuts down social media after refusing 'blood money' from Jewish school
Western Sydney Jump faces backlash as calls grow for legal action.
A prominent Jewish school is reportedly weighing up legal considerations following the refusal of a bouncy castle lease by a Western Sydney business owner who declared on social media, 'I don't want your blood money.'
NSW Police responded to Masada College after Western Sydney Jump owner Tanya Issa refused the school's booking, citing her right to decline any booking.
Issa's social media post explicitly stated:
"There's no way I'm taking a Zionist booking. I don't want your blood money. Free Palestine."
Australian Jewish Association President Dr David Adler expressed astonishment at the blatant antisemitism and called for legal action, citing state and federal laws against discrimination.
The association shared an email screenshot from Issa, who later shut down her business's social media account.
Western Sydney has a Jew-hating problem because “diversity is our strength”.— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) November 14, 2023
I mean zIOnIsM pic.twitter.com/klRZlS63Qk
New South Wales Premier Chris Minns condemned the act as "outrageous" and ordered a review of race hate laws, particularly section 93Z of the Crime Act. Dr Adler urged Masada College to explore legal options, emphasising the need for enforcement against rising antisemitism.
Dr Adler called for peace amid global conflicts, highlighting that attacks on law-abiding individuals based on political views are unacceptable.
Police were reportedly present at Masada College on Wednesday morning.
It's not Western Sydney Jump's first customer controversy as social media users combed through the company's Yelp reviews, revealing a history of unhappy customers.
"Stay away from this business at all costs!" wrote one reviewer in giving the business a one-star review in 2022.
"I am a small business owner myself and have never felt compelled to give someone a negative review, but in this instance I feel completely justified," wrote another in March.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.