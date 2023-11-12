Brave Maoris stand up for Israelis in heated Brisbane protest
Maori attendees at a rally in Brisbane stood against anti-Israel protesters, expressing solidarity with Israelis who fell victim to a brutal attack by Hamas on October 7.
Thousands of both Israel and Palestinian supporters gathered in Brisbane on Sunday, marking the sixth week of the ongoing war. Amid calls of "genocide" and diverse demonstrations, one group, surrounded by police, performed the haka – a traditional Maori war dance.
🚨Another group of Māori warriors stand up for Israel in the face of hate— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) November 12, 2023
This time in Brisbane, Australia.
I wonder why not a single Hamas supporter has tried to attack these guys in New Zealand or Australia.
MORE: https://t.co/raxd1Kl5Gi pic.twitter.com/TNxwajriaI
The pro-Palestine rally commenced with fervent chants of "free, free Palestine."
As a church group from Coomera, holding Jewish and Maori flags, performed the haka, the crowd echoed "free, free Palestine" before police escorted them away.
The march, spanning Adelaide Street to Mary and George Streets, voiced opposition to political figures supporting the war.
Spokesperson for Justice for Palestine, Dr. Jamal Nabulsi, claimed the rally's aim was for a ceasefire and an end to the siege on Gaza.
The rally unfolded after a pro-Israel gathering organised by the Queensland Jewish Board of Deputies, condemning Hamas terrorism.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.