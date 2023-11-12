Brave Maoris stand up for Israelis in heated Brisbane protest

E-transfer (Canada):

Thousands of both Israel and Palestinian supporters gathered in Brisbane on Sunday, marking the sixth week of the ongoing war. Amid calls of "genocide" and diverse demonstrations, one group, surrounded by police, performed the haka – a traditional Maori war dance.

The pro-Palestine rally commenced with fervent chants of "free, free Palestine."

As a church group from Coomera, holding Jewish and Maori flags, performed the haka, the crowd echoed "free, free Palestine" before police escorted them away.

The march, spanning Adelaide Street to Mary and George Streets, voiced opposition to political figures supporting the war.

Spokesperson for Justice for Palestine, Dr. Jamal Nabulsi, claimed the rally's aim was for a ceasefire and an end to the siege on Gaza.

The rally unfolded after a pro-Israel gathering organised by the Queensland Jewish Board of Deputies, condemning Hamas terrorism.