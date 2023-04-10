BREAKING: Alberta Mountie killed in vehicle collision

Cerib - stock.adobe.com

The Alberta RCMP announced the passing of Const. Harvinder Singh Dhami, 32, who died in a collision while assisting other officers with a noise complaint early Monday.

The crash happened on Township Road 540 just east of the North Saskatchewan River in the northern part of the county. His cruiser struck a concrete barrier around 2 a.m. He later died after succumbing to his injuries.

A considerable number of police vehicles escorted the ambulance carrying the deceased officer's body to the medical examiner's office in Edmonton shortly before 5:30 a.m.

Multiple RCMP vehicles and Edmonton Police Service vehicles were seen outside the medical examiner's office after, as well as vehicles belonging to Alberta Health Services.

Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said Dhami graduated from the RCMP Depot in 2019 and received his assignment with the Strathcona County detachment.

"From when he started Depot, Harvey was known as mature, with a strong sense of responsibility. He was hardworking, dependable, and so well-liked by everyone around him," said Zablocki during a 1 p.m. press conference.

"Const. Dhami took great pride in wearing the uniform, and we were very proud to have him on our team."

The Calgary Police Service announced the officer's passing on social media Monday morning.

"With continued heavy hearts and immense sadness, we mourn the loss of a fallen RCMP Alberta officer who made the ultimate sacrifice and was killed in the line of duty in Strathcona County," reads the statement.

"On behalf of the CPS, we offer our heartfelt condolences to the officer's family, friends, and RCMP brothers and sisters. We share in the profound grief that is being felt across Canada."

"This officer made the ultimate sacrifice, and their service will never be forgotten," they said.

Dhami is survived by his wife, mother, sister, and brother.

Police commented that details on his funeral arrangements are still being worked out.