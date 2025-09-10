BREAKING: Charlie Kirk shot while speaking at Utah Valley University event

Shocking footage shows the TPUSA founder being shot while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was shot while speaking to students at Utah Valley University on Wednesday afternoon.

Disturbing footage shows the TPUSA founder dropping to the ground after being shot while speaking to students in Utah on Wednesday.

President Trump is asking people to pray for Charlie.

An alleged suspect has been detained by police after the incident.

Kirk's status is currently unknown.

This is a breaking story — check back for updates.

