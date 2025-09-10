BREAKING: Charlie Kirk shot while speaking at Utah Valley University event

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was shot while speaking to students at Utah Valley University on Wednesday afternoon.

Disturbing footage shows the TPUSA founder dropping to the ground after being shot while speaking to students in Utah on Wednesday.

President Trump is asking people to pray for Charlie.

PRESIDENT TRUMP:



We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM! pic.twitter.com/tQSW0oUTLB — Yanky 🇺🇲 (@Yanky_Pollak) September 10, 2025

An alleged suspect has been detained by police after the incident.

This is the man that shot Charlie Kirk, the mainstream media has rotted the minds of our nations elderly to the point they are becoming terroristspic.twitter.com/QsGmLegy7H — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) September 10, 2025

Kirk's status is currently unknown.

This is a breaking story — check back for updates.