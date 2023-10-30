BREAKING: Federal Court upholds Trudeau's massive gun ban
The legally acquired guns caught under the ban remain so 'deadly' that they will remain in the hands of their owners for at least two more years.
The May 2022 Order in Council ban of nearly 2000 models of long guns was challenged by numerous parties, including the Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights and the province of Alberta.
🚨 𝐉𝐔𝐃𝐆𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 🚨— CCFR/CCDAF (@CCFR_CCDAF) October 30, 2023
Federal Court Upholds OIC
Details coming.
Source: https://t.co/JaVBIlPOVb #cdnpoli #propertyrights #politics #CCFR #firearms pic.twitter.com/j8Yrbj69p4
The applicants were asking the Federal Court to review if the feds acted within the Charter of Rights and Freedoms when issuing the sweeping ban just days after Canada's largest mass shooting.
According to the Halifax Examiner, Lucki “made a promise” to Blair in the midst of the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting. Soon after Lucki pressured her officers to release information regarding the weapons used by the killer. #cdnpoli https://t.co/NmQ18wmTVq— True North (@TrueNorthCentre) June 22, 2022
However, Judge Catherine M. Kane ruled that the six separate applications for judicial review, brought by over a dozen parties, were unsuccessful in arguing that the federal government exceeded the statutory authority granted to it under existing laws.
FEDERAL COURT UPHOLDS OIChttps://t.co/Q9FUlo0ZVY pic.twitter.com/2WPYMnuzZB— TheGunBlog.ca (@TheGunBlog) October 30, 2023
According to the ruling:
"The decision of the Governor in Council to promulgate the Regulations is reasonable. The Governor in Council did not sub-delegate its authority to prescribe firearms as prohibited. There was no breach of the duty of procedural fairness in the decision of the Governor in Council to promulgate the Regulations."
Liberals extend gun ban amnesty amid legal challenge from firearms group— CCFR/CCDAF (@CCFR_CCDAF) October 11, 2023
“The Liberal government has announced that it will extend the amnesty order for owners of prohibited firearms until October 30, 2025.
Ottawa’s extension comes after a legal challenge by the Canadian… pic.twitter.com/OWQ2IyBtl0
The legally acquired guns caught under the ban remain so "deadly" that they will remain in the hands of their owners for at least two more years.
To send the Liberals a message to focus on real criminals and not sports shooters and hunters, visit www.HandsOffOurGuns.ca to sign the petition.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.