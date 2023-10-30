BREAKING: Federal Court upholds Trudeau's massive gun ban

The legally acquired guns caught under the ban remain so 'deadly' that they will remain in the hands of their owners for at least two more years.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
The May 2022 Order in Council ban of nearly 2000 models of long guns was challenged by numerous parties, including the Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights and the province of Alberta.

The applicants were asking the Federal Court to review if the feds acted within the Charter of Rights and Freedoms when issuing the sweeping ban just days after Canada's largest mass shooting.

However, Judge Catherine M. Kane ruled that the six separate applications for judicial review, brought by over a dozen parties, were unsuccessful in arguing that the federal government exceeded the statutory authority granted to it under existing laws.

According to the ruling:

"The decision of the Governor in Council to promulgate the Regulations is reasonable. The Governor in Council did not sub-delegate its authority to prescribe firearms as prohibited. There was no breach of the duty of procedural fairness in the decision of the Governor in Council to promulgate the Regulations."

The legally acquired guns caught under the ban remain so "deadly" that they will remain in the hands of their owners for at least two more years.

