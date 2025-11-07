BREAKING: Rebel News confirms hundreds of ostriches dead following government cull order

Exclusive footage shows hundreds of ostriches lying lifeless in the “kill pen” built by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   November 07, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Rebel News has confirmed the death of hundreds of ostriches following the Canadian government-ordered cull.

Exclusive footage shows what appear to be hundreds of ostriches lying lifeless in a ‘kill pen’ — a site constructed by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

It appears as though government workers have executed the ostriches by shooting them and have begun covering them with tarps following the completion of this cull order.

The ostriches were part of a healthy flock used in groundbreaking avian flu antibody research, yet the government ordered them killed without testing to confirm if they were sick.

Canadians and the farmers alike continue to demand answers as outrage grows over the questionable cull, the inhumane handling, and disturbing signs of government overreach.

Stay tuned for this developing story with video footage to come.

Help Rebel News stay in Edgewood to report on the ostrich farm standoff!

What began as a tense standoff in rural B.C. has ended in heartbreak — the federal government has carried out its cull order, killing hundreds of healthy ostriches.

Despite evidence the flock had recovered from avian flu and was part of vital antibody research, CFIA agents executed the birds under RCMP watch.

Rebel News's Drea Humphrey and Sydney Fizzard have travelled to the farm to expose the truth — but we need your help to keep them there.

Please donate to help Rebel News cover our on-the-scene reporting costs from Edgewood, British Columbia.

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-11-07 10:58:12 -0500 Flag
    Shame on the fascist CFIA for what they did!