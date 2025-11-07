BREAKING: Rebel News confirms hundreds of ostriches dead following government cull order

Rebel News has confirmed the death of hundreds of ostriches following the Canadian government-ordered cull.

Exclusive footage shows what appear to be hundreds of ostriches lying lifeless in a ‘kill pen’ — a site constructed by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

"Somewhere along the way our government decided to abuse the entity, that is the RCMP, and use you to do it's disgusting dirty work," Ostrich Farm supporters face-off with the federal agents after property lights were killed and rifle shots were heard near the birds pen. https://t.co/1Ojnbi06dZ pic.twitter.com/ysas2YJL18 — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@efloresmonsanto) November 7, 2025

It appears as though government workers have executed the ostriches by shooting them and have begun covering them with tarps following the completion of this cull order.

We can't forget what the government did to this family. pic.twitter.com/mL1CqTtaC2 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) November 7, 2025

The ostriches were part of a healthy flock used in groundbreaking avian flu antibody research, yet the government ordered them killed without testing to confirm if they were sick.

Canadians and the farmers alike continue to demand answers as outrage grows over the questionable cull, the inhumane handling, and disturbing signs of government overreach.

Stay tuned for this developing story with video footage to come.