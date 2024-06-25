BREAKING: Tommy Robinson Has Been Released

Tommy has been released with strict conditions that include handing in his passport, not going north of Red Deer, Alberta and regular check-ins with Canadian authorities.

Hours after his sudden detainment, Tommy Robinson has been released. 

But he must turn in his passport, remain in southern Alberta, and he cannot leave Canada!

Tomorrow, we work on fixing that.

We’re working with top Calgary criminal lawyer Alan Hepner to secure an expedited hearing to challenge these conditions. Our goal is to get a judicial review to allow him to continue his tour and return home.

More to come. 

