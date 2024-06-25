BREAKING: Tommy Robinson Has Been Released

Hours after his sudden detainment, Tommy Robinson has been released.

TOMMY ROBINSON HAS BEEN RELEASED! But he must turn in his passport, remain in southern Alberta, and he cannot leave Canada!



Tomorrow we work on fixing that.



Tomorrow, we work on fixing that.

Please help Tommy by donating to this page in order to crowdfund the best lawyer in Alberta for Tommy.

We’re working with top Calgary criminal lawyer Alan Hepner to secure an expedited hearing to challenge these conditions. Our goal is to get a judicial review to allow him to continue his tour and return home.

More to come.