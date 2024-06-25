BREAKING: Tommy Robinson Has Been Released
Tommy has been released with strict conditions that include handing in his passport, not going north of Red Deer, Alberta and regular check-ins with Canadian authorities.
Hours after his sudden detainment, Tommy Robinson has been released.
TOMMY ROBINSON HAS BEEN RELEASED! But he must turn in his passport, remain in southern Alberta, and he cannot leave Canada!— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 25, 2024
Tomorrow we work on fixing that.
Help us help Tommy by crowdfunding the best lawyer in Alberta at https://t.co/uCsaCG3ekB. pic.twitter.com/txY4PX7s37
But he must turn in his passport, remain in southern Alberta, and he cannot leave Canada!
Tomorrow, we work on fixing that.
Please help Tommy by donating to this page in order to crowdfund the best lawyer in Alberta for Tommy.
We’re working with top Calgary criminal lawyer Alan Hepner to secure an expedited hearing to challenge these conditions. Our goal is to get a judicial review to allow him to continue his tour and return home.
More to come.
Ok I’m FREE , we’ll sort of, None of this makes sense , I’m now detained in Calgary , prevented from leaving the city , these conditions stop me from continuing my tour of Canada & meeting with guests for podcasts . I’m not even allowed to leave to travel home https://t.co/tNr2ovHOP2— Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) June 25, 2024
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.