BREAKING: Trudeau Liberals ban more firearms in latest gun grab update

The Trudeau government is adding a few hundred more makes and models of firearms to its list of prohibited guns, according to Public Safety Minister, Dominic LeBlanc.

“The best thing we can do to honour the memories of those we lost in mass shootings is to act on gun control and to restrict access to the very weapons used to commit these horrible crimes,” he told reporters.

PolyRemembers, a gun control advocacy organization, previously urged confiscation efforts to include all “assault-style” firearms that remain legal. They fear firearms owners will purchase similar models with their compensation cheque.

Cabinet in 2020 proposed mandatory buyback of some 200,000 firearms it considered “assault-style.” The Order in Council (OIC) banned over 1,500 gun models.

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc announces 324 "assault-style firearms" have been added Canada's banned firearms list.



In early 2021, the families of the Polytechnique victims uninvited Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to future commemoration activities after proposing a voluntary buyback program.

“How can we commemorate with the prime minister, and with Minister LeBlanc, if he didn't fulfill his promises?” PolyRemembers spokesperson Nathalie Provost told CBC News. “It's not a time for promises. It's time for actions and decisions.”

The feds tabled a mandatory confiscation scheme later that year. It passed the Senate on December 14, 2023 without amendments by a vote of 60 to 24, and received royal assent the following day.

Last December 20, Minister LeBlanc confirmed the federal government would defer regulation and confiscation of ‘prohibited’ firearms until December 1, 2025. A spokesperson for the minister said they have “no intention… modifying the list at this point.”

On Thursday, LeBlanc said: “Our goal is to ensure that no community, no family is devastated by mass shootings in Canada. This prohibition takes effect immediately.”

“This means these firearms can no longer be legally used, sold or imported in Canada and can only be transferred or transported under extremely limited circumstances.”