“British Columbia needs a win," says the Conservative vying to beat the NDP

British Columbia Conservative MLA Peter Milobar took his leadership bid directly to potential voters in Port Coquitlam earlier this week as part of his 'Win Back B.C.' campaign tour.

Milobar, who currently serves Kamloops-Centre, addressed a crowd of roughly 40 Change for BC hopefuls at the Cat & Fiddle Pub meet and greet.

“In B.C., Conservatives need a win, but more importantly, British Columbians need the B.C. Conservatives to win, because our province is a mess,” he said.

Milobar pitched himself as the most electable candidate in the race, pointing to his political track record, including being a former Kamloops mayor. He is the only candidate who is an elected official currently sitting in the B.C. legislature.

Though Milobar previously served under the B.C. United banner (formerly B.C. Liberals), he joined the Conservative Party of B.C. ahead of the last provincial election which saw a razor-thin race with the NDP ultimately forming a one-seat majority.

Now, he says he’s the candidate best positioned to turn that near-win into a majority government next time around.

On policy, Milobar reiterated familiar Conservative priorities: taking a tougher stance on crime, strengthening healthcare, repealing the provinces Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity program (SOGI123) in schools, and reinforcing property rights, including by repealing the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA).

Milobar's leadership vision includes plans to address the cost of living for young people, what repealing DRIPA would look like in practice, how to define a woman, and supporting a transparent investigation into the widely spread but unsubstantiated claim that the remains of 215 children were found buried at the former residential school in Kamloops.