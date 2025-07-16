Burgertory boss Hash Tayeh STEPS DOWN amid mounting debts

Founder of Melbourne’s burger franchise Burgertory, Hash Tayeh, has officially resigned as CEO of both the fast-food chain and the associated QSR Collective, amid ongoing investigations into the business’s financial dealings and controversies about his own public conduct.

Tayeh announced his departure via Instagram on Wednesday night, saying, “The decision hasn’t come lightly, but it comes with complete conviction.”

He maintained that Burgertory still has global ambitions, including a desired expansion into the Philippines later this year.

The 35-year-old has been a polarising figure due to his repeated public commentary against Israel and participation in volatile rallies.

In March, he was charged by police with four counts of using insulting words in public, following allegations he shouted “all Zionists are terrorists” during a rally in May 2023.

Tayeh also drew criticism after falsely blaming an arson attack on Burgertory’s Caulfield outlet on the Jewish community. This claim came despite Tayeh previously referencing similar arson incidents within his own Arab community during a podcast appearance shortly before the fire.

Victoria Police later arrested a 27-year-old man and subsequently detained a 25-year-old man over the Caulfield blaze, linking the incident to an ongoing series of arson attacks associated with Melbourne’s so-called 'tobacco wars.'