Burgus Burger Bar feeds IDF soldiers for free

The IDF is fighting a war against Hamas terrorists after a wave of brutal attacks beginning last weekend, as marauding gangs of terrorists from Hamas-controlled Gaza raped, burned, beheaded, and kidnapped Israeli civilians in what's been called Israel's 9/11.

To the moral cretins who demand pictorial proof of dead Jewish babies, this is what Hamas does and what you minimize or excuse pic.twitter.com/sx3v1oo23t — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 12, 2023

Rebel News' Avi Yemini, an Israeli Defence Force veteran, was in the area on an unrelated report when he was stopped by an IDF soldier who wanted to make sure the restaurant got the credit it deserved for the generous gift.

🚨 Israelis react to FREE Tesla Superchargers



Oh, and thank you @elonmusk for supporting our citizen journalism at @RebelNewsOnline in so many ways!



Follow us on X for the latest from the frontline. pic.twitter.com/ZaveU75EAI — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) October 12, 2023

"It goes to show how great everyone is coming together to defend the country and by supporting in any way they can," the soldier told Yemini, showing him the truckload of food provided by Burgus Burger Bar. "There have been a lot of special people doing amazing donations. Even if they are not serving in the army, they are finding and doing their part."

Rebel News' Avi Yemini is in Israel to report on the war, but also to report on the reporting of the war, to cut through the chaos and spin to the truth.

🚨 I don’t trust the media — so I’m going to Israel to tell the truth about the war.



The mainstream media reporting will no doubt get worse as Israel rightfully retaliates to protect her citizens because they make the false equivalence between Hamas deliberately attacking… pic.twitter.com/9nyGCz2i3X — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) October 9, 2023

