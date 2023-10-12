Burgus Burger Bar feeds IDF soldiers for free

'Regardless of left, right. People are coming together.' The restaurant in Kiryat Gat in southern Israel refused to take payment for an order for an entire platoon.

The IDF is fighting a war against Hamas terrorists after a wave of brutal attacks beginning last weekend, as marauding gangs of terrorists from Hamas-controlled Gaza raped, burned, beheaded, and kidnapped Israeli civilians in what's been called Israel's 9/11.

Rebel News' Avi Yemini, an Israeli Defence Force veteran, was in the area on an unrelated report when he was stopped by an IDF soldier who wanted to make sure the restaurant got the credit it deserved for the generous gift.

"It goes to show how great everyone is coming together to defend the country and by supporting in any way they can," the soldier told Yemini, showing him the truckload of food provided by Burgus Burger Bar. "There have been a lot of special people doing amazing donations. Even if they are not serving in the army, they are finding and doing their part."

Rebel News' Avi Yemini is in Israel to report on the war, but also to report on the reporting of the war, to cut through the chaos and spin to the truth.

