Rebel News has just returned from the C40 World Mayors Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina!

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Mayors from across the globe have convened in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Wednesday October 19 for the annual C40 World Mayors Summit. The Summit took place from October 19—21.

The C40 Summit featured mayors from the United States, Canada, China, Australia, the United Kingdom, India, and many other countries that have entered their cities into a climate change “pact” called C40 Cities, which aims to reach net-zero carbon emissions by the year 2040.

In order to achieve their 2040 climate goals, these mayors want to have full control over food supply, air travel, and energy. They want to take away gas-powered vehicles, according to their website.

Their global power grab sits under the guise of the “climate change crisis” and their plans are unfolding without the consent of the governed.

While mainstream media journalists attended the summit as invited guests, Rebel News sent reporters Lincoln Jay and Katie Daviscourt to Buenos Aires, Argentina to ask the tough questions and to hold politicians to account.

But we couldn't do this without your help! If you think it is crucial to have Rebel News attend events like this, please donate and support our coverage at C40Summit.com.