Calgary man charged with multiple sexual offences

A 24-year-old Calgary man has been charged with several sex-related offences, including luring and the possession of child pornography.

Hammad Shaikh, 24, is alleged to have met a teenage girl and sexually assaulted her.

The victim informed her mother about the incident, leading her mother to alert the police.

As the investigation progressed, authorities discovered five additional victims, aged between 12 and 16, who reported similar incidents.

The suspect allegedly used apps like Instagram and Snapchat to talk to the victims. Police say that he would bring the suspects alcohol and marijuana in exchange for sexual acts.

Calgary police Inspector Darren Smith is advising parents, caregivers, and guardians to discuss online safety with their children and emphasize the potential dangers of the internet.

“I think the biggest thing is having parents talk to children,” he said.

The victims are being supported by the LUNA Child and Youth Advocacy Centre.

In all, Haikh is facing five counts of sexual assault, sexual assault while choking, four counts of luring, two counts of possession of child pornography and more. According to a release, he will next appear in court on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024.