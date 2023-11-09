Calgary man charged after antisemitic threats

oasisamuel - stock.adobe.com

Twenty-five-year-old Mohamad Ghandour was charged with three counts of uttering threats to Jewish community organizations.

🔵 CHARGES LAID 🔵



One man has been charged after online threats made to community organizations. Mohamad GHANDOUR, 25, of Calgary, has been charged with three counts of uttering threats.



⚖️CA23463891 | 5076



🌐 https://t.co/P73jRNkOia pic.twitter.com/SychDT5NPh — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) November 9, 2023

According to the Calgary Police Service (CPS) press release:

On Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, we received reports of multiple online threats made via social media to two Jewish community organizations in Calgary. After investigation, it is alleged that the social media user created and sent the threats under a fraudulent name. The investigation uncovered the owner of the social media account and determined the owner’s location to be in Calgary. On Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, one man was arrested and charged.

Ghandour will appear in a Calgary court on Wednesday, December 6. Police say hate motivation is being investigated as a factor.

“We understand that recent events that have taken place locally in relation to international conflicts have deeply affected Calgarians’ sense of safety across their city,” says Insp. Keith Hurley of the Calgary Police Service. “We want to reassure all affected communities that we take every reported incident seriously, and we remain committed to keeping everyone safe.

CPS reiterated the service police's behaviours, and not beliefs.

We have a real problem with the born-in-Canada terrorist supporters.



But what about the foreign nationals, here on student visas? Shouldn't we strip them of their visas and deport them?https://t.co/UCn8Hjy90L. https://t.co/YCkUjJQygu — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 8, 2023

To call on Western governments to terminate the residency of non-citizen supporters of terrorism, visit www.DeportHamas.ca.