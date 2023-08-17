Calgary police insist no warrants for Nathaniel Pawlowski despite new video evidence

E-transfer (Canada):

You very likely know of the outspoken Calgary Pastor Artur Pawlowski, who incurred the wrath of government officials and authorities for refusing to bend the knee during Covid-19 and insisting on opening his church’s doors to all.

Artur’s son, Nathaniel Pawlowski, who is an outspoken activist in his own right, now seems to be drawing authorities’ attention himself after a few bizarre incidents that occurred during border crossings. Or is it all just a bizarre systems error of some sort?

Nathaniel Pawlowski addressed European Parliament on July 4, 2023 where he gave a powerful speech condemning Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government and their attacks on fundamental freedoms within Canada. Upon his return to Canada during a stopover in Montreal, he was informed that there was a warrant for his arrest stemming from what border agents indicated was a municipal matter. He was allowed to fly home, but he was informed he might be arrested upon landing, just as his father had been.

We wanted to cover all our bases on the story, so I immediately reached out to Calgary police seeking a statement on this matter, and oddly they replied very quickly stating that there were no warrants for Nathaniel’s arrest.

Nathaniel acknowledged that it was possible that there was a system error and was ultimately relieved not to go to jail when we spoke, but he felt that the events that transpired were… suspicious, to say the least. This week, Nathaniel’s suspicions were seemingly confirmed when it happened again, to both Nathaniel and a friend, Deklan Friesen, and this time there is video to back up their claims.

We joined Nathaniel and Deklan to try to get to the bottom of these bizarre occurrences and to garner some more details about what exactly happened to them when they retuned to Canada this time around.

The Calgary Police Service did eventually reply to our request, insisting in line with their first release on the matter that there was no warrant out for either individual and that Calgary police are in no way involved. They also suggested the Mr. Pawlowski reach out to the courts to ascertain why this keeps happening.

