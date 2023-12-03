LIVE: Anti- and pro-Israel protests outside Calgary City Hall, police on scene

For weeks now, two opposing groups have been in a standoff outside the municipal building, with a large number of police units dividing them to keep the peace. Arrests have been made in recent weeks.

LIVE: Anti- and pro-Israel protests outside Calgary City Hall, police on scene
Remove Ads

Another weekend of protests is set to take place in front of Calgary's City Hall on December 3, where pro-Israel and anti-Israel demonstrators will face off between a police line to raise awareness of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. 

Rebel News’ multimedia journalist Syd Fizzard is out in the field and will be reporting live updates on X regarding how the gatherings play out while authorities look to arrest troublemakers to keep the peace.

Last weekend, Rebel News’ Angelica Toy covered the protests which saw hundreds of residents come out and demonstrate on both sides. No arrests were made by the police.

Two weeks ago on November 19, the Calgary Police arrested nearly half a dozen pro-Palestinian protesters near the downtown core for blocking an intersection and halting traffic, with several of them resisting arrest. The group then attempted to rally and demand their release outside of the police station to no avail.

Mohamed Hamdanie, 25; Wassime Taha, 30; and Wafik Kassem, 25 each have been charged by the Calgary Police Service with one count of assaulting an officer.

Protests have been taking place regularly across the world in response to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, which began October 7 with a surprise attack by the terrorist organization that left around 1,200 Israelis murdered and approximately 240 taken hostage. A temporary ceasefire agreement which facilitated the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and aid to Gaza collapsed late last week, with conflict resuming in the strip.

Alberta Canada Israel Calgary Middle East Palestinians news
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.