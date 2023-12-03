LIVE: Anti- and pro-Israel protests outside Calgary City Hall, police on scene

E-transfer (Canada):

Another weekend of protests is set to take place in front of Calgary's City Hall on December 3, where pro-Israel and anti-Israel demonstrators will face off between a police line to raise awareness of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Rebel News’ multimedia journalist Syd Fizzard is out in the field and will be reporting live updates on X regarding how the gatherings play out while authorities look to arrest troublemakers to keep the peace.

Anti-Israel demonstrators begin their march through Calgary, as pro-Israel demonstrators, and a christian food for the marginalized group are seen nearby.



More at https://t.co/sfDNcT8jUl pic.twitter.com/aGVaNcZPDM — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) December 3, 2023

View from within pro-Israel demonstration in Calgary, with anti-Israel demonstration taking place across the street.



More at https://t.co/sfDNcT8jUl pic.twitter.com/2OgtgPDZva — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) December 3, 2023

Pro-Isreael demonstrators in Calgary provide visualization of what Hamas did to innocent Israeli women.



More at https://t.co/sfDNcT8jUl pic.twitter.com/uZgUaIFbyC — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) December 3, 2023

Demonstrators for and against Israel begin to gather in Calgary, lots of police on scene pic.twitter.com/1sy3J3ziup — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) December 3, 2023

Demonstrators in support of Israel explain why they are protesting pic.twitter.com/53oxxfSpqC — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) December 3, 2023

Pro-Israel demonstration begins to set up as anti-Israel demonstration expected to arrive soon, high volume of police in the area. pic.twitter.com/6RcXsbh0fI — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) December 3, 2023

Last weekend, Rebel News’ Angelica Toy covered the protests which saw hundreds of residents come out and demonstrate on both sides. No arrests were made by the police.

WATCH: Anti-Israel protesters say that it's a genocide from the Calgary police to have arrested pro-Hamas rioters last week.https://t.co/04EK75SM9d pic.twitter.com/1jnVX0eI6y — Angelica (@_angelica_toy) November 27, 2023

Two weeks ago on November 19, the Calgary Police arrested nearly half a dozen pro-Palestinian protesters near the downtown core for blocking an intersection and halting traffic, with several of them resisting arrest. The group then attempted to rally and demand their release outside of the police station to no avail.

Mohamed Hamdanie, 25; Wassime Taha, 30; and Wafik Kassem, 25 each have been charged by the Calgary Police Service with one count of assaulting an officer.

Protests have been taking place regularly across the world in response to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, which began October 7 with a surprise attack by the terrorist organization that left around 1,200 Israelis murdered and approximately 240 taken hostage. A temporary ceasefire agreement which facilitated the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and aid to Gaza collapsed late last week, with conflict resuming in the strip.