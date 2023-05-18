Calgary radio legend Gerry Forbes not pulling punches on provincial election

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple today at the Rebel News Store. Buy Now E-transfer (Canada):

If you grew up in Calgary and had even a passing interest in rock and roll music, Rebel News’ guest for this interview needs no introduction.

You may not know his face, but you will almost certainly recognize the voice of CJAY 92s Gerry Forbes, who served on air with the station for 25 years. He is a much beloved award-winning Calgarian who continues to have his thumb on the pulse of this city, and the province, and he’s been taking to social media to express his concerns over the possibility of Alberta once again going NDP orange in the next provincial election.

Gerry, like many others we’ve spoken with, believes that things are finally beginning to get back on track in Alberta, with people once again flocking to the province, downtown Calgary beginning to see new life and a renewed sense of optimism finally taking hold after what was no doubt a difficult stretch. Looking back just a few years to the NDP's debt-driving spending and anti-industry practices, Gerry is concerned that a repeat of 2015 could send Alberta back into a downward spiral.

We discussed the curious case of how radically progressive politicians like activist mayor Jyoti Gondek managed to get elected in the heart of conservative Canada while the Alberta NDP threaten to gain ground in Calgary despite their ideological doppelgangers, nominally politicians like Justin Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh, being generally very disliked here.

The declining safety in Alberta’s major cities and the no doubt connected rampant drug problems plaguing the province were also topics of discussion. Many argue that these problems extend at least in part from soft on crime politicians’ unwillingness to meaningfully address public safety and addiction. At a recent campaign announcement event, the UCP presented a plan to tackle these issue head on, leaving Rachel Notley scrambling to outright deny the well-evidenced positions of her party's 'safe drug supply' and 'defund the police' rhetoric-espousing candidates.

Ultimately, Gerry shared that he does not expect to change people’s minds, and that if someone wants socialism, they are free to vote for the NDP, and if they like capitalism and want a chance to prove themselves they can vote for the UCP, although it did seem pretty evident the direction he thinks informed voters should lean when they cast their ballots.

In addition to our ongoing presence and tough questions at election press events across the province, we at Rebel News also endeavour to bring you conversations, perspectives and analysis of the Alberta election to ensure you are as informed a voter as possible come May 29.

To support our independent work and to ensure you don’t miss all of our coverage of the 2023 election, be sure to check in regularly at AlbertaDecides.com.