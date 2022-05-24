Calgary stonewalling Rebel News on how much money bureaucrats blew on climate change influencers

By Rebel News Help fund our ATIPs Help cover the cost of our access to information requests. Donate

Between January 1, 2020 and April 25, 2022, the City of Calgary paid out nearly $75,000 to hire Twitter and Instagram accounts to push government initiatives like Labour Day, Canada Day, Tomorrow's Chinatown, a tool kit for COVID and a climate program. The details of to whom the contracts were awarded was not demanded, yet.

But while the City provided the overall totals, some numbers for some policy initiatives, including the spending on influencers for the climate program were redacted using Section 16.1 of the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act: disclosure harmful to business interests of a third party.

How does one harm the business interests of an anonymous third party?

These people don't get to spend taxpayers' money on their pet projects in secret and then protect the people they spent it on. And I think the new mayor of Calgary, Jyoti Gondek, best learn this sooner rather than later for the sake of Calgarians.

