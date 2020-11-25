California Gov. Newsom caught breaking own COVID rules: But it was my friend's birthday!

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at how the second COVID lockdowns are working out in America.

Last week, California's Governor Gavin Newsom was caught maskless at an event.

He later addressed the incident at a press conference:

“I made a bad mistake,” Newsom said by way of apology on Monday. “I should have stood up and ... drove back to my house. The spirit of what I'm preaching all the time was contradicted. I need to preach and practice, not just preach.”

Earlier this month, we reported that Newsom's kids will be returning to in-person learning at their private school, despite parents throughout the state struggling to educate their children while public schools remain closed.

After showing the clip of Newsom's apology, Ezra introduced a story out of Huntington Beach:

“Look at these Americans here, who know enough about their rights and their Constitution to give a bum’s rush to the coppers.”

