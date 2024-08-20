Calls for relocation of Montreal homeless shelter near school grow

The City of Montreal is calling for the relocation of a homeless injection centre away from an elementary school.

Additionally, the City is exploring the installation of modular, temporary shelters to house homeless people due to a lack of spots in shelters and the spike in homeless encampments across the city’s neighbourhoods.

On Monday evening, at the municipal council, several questions were asked by concerned members of the public, reports La Presse.

One neighbour of the Maison Benoit Labre homeless shelter, which opened a few years ago, asked elected officials if they had a solution to the issue that would allow citizens and schoolchildren to live in a safe and peaceful community.

“I had discussions with Minister Lionel Carmant [responsible for Social Services], to ask him to move the day centre services to another more suitable location,” responded the Mayor of Montreal’s South-Western District Benoit Doais.

Maison Benoît Labre offers a day centre open at all times for homeless people as well as two cubicles for drug use.

Above the drug use center are 36 studios allocated for formerly homeless individuals grappling with addiction and mental health issues. These studios would remain at the site even if the injection center were relocated.

The City says it’s looking into an array of options, including modular shelters to help accommodate the homeless.