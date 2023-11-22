Calls grow to expel UN official over Australian trip funded by Palestinian lobby groups

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

An outcry has erupted following revelations that a UN official's recent visit to Australia, during which she endorsed Hamas's 'right to resist,' was financed by Palestinian lobby groups.

The independent Swiss watchdog group UN Watch has taken decisive action, submitting formal requests to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for the immediate removal of Francesca Albanese from her role as the UN Human Rights Council's special rapporteur investigating 'Israel's violations.'

In a letter addressed to Guterres, UN Watch expressed deep concern over Albanese's 'blatant breach of UN rules and professional ethics.'

The letter outlined the Special Rapporteur's trip, sponsored by Australian lobby groups such as The Australian Friends of Palestine Association and Australia Palestine Advocacy Network, as well as the Free Palestine Melbourne and Palestinian Christians in Australia.

During her visit, Albanese delivered the Edward Said Memorial Lecture in Adelaide and made mainstream media appearances, echoing Hamas's narrative and dismissing Israel's right to self-defence.

The letter emphasised the watchdog's view that such sponsorships constitute a clear violation of the UN Code of Conduct, compromising Albanese's independence and impartiality.

Additionally, it highlighted her controversial statements, including allegations of antisemitism and support for terrorism.

UN Watch urged Guterres to take immediate action in removing Albanese from her position as Special Rapporteur in light of these grave violations of UN rules and ethical standards.