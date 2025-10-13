Calls grow to send asylum seekers BACK TO GAZA following peace deal

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has called on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to repatriate Gazan asylum seekers, saying the end of the conflict means it’s time for them to return home.

Hanson said she had written to Albanese demanding an “immediate halt” to 786 visas for Palestinians and for the government to begin sending back those who had been granted temporary refuge in Australia.

Her comments came as the last 20 living Israeli hostages were released by Hamas under a US-brokered peace deal.

In her letter, Hanson said rebuilding efforts in Gaza were already underway and would require “manpower”.

Today, I’ve written to the Prime Minister to demand an immediate halt to new 786 visas for Palestinians and to begin the return of those here temporarily, now that the war in Gaza has ended.



The conflict is over. Rebuilding has begun. That means it’s time for those who have been… pic.twitter.com/F0pHnaxTxB — Pauline Hanson 🇦🇺 (@PaulineHansonOz) October 13, 2025

“It is important that those Palestinians who fled the war to Australia are repatriated to their homeland to help restore the city and return their lives to normal,” she wrote.

Hanson argued that the same principle would apply if the situation were reversed.

“Palestinians who have been granted temporary protection should be sent back as Australians would be expected to if the roles were reversed,” she wrote.

She also cited domestic challenges, including the housing crisis, as reasons why the government should act.

“We must remember, here at home, we’re facing a housing crisis. Essential workers can’t find rentals. Families are sleeping in cars. Young Aussies are priced out of a future. Every extra burden, no matter how small, adds pressure to a system already under strain,” she wrote.

“Temporary visas are meant to be just that, temporary. Australians have shown compassion, but it’s time for the Albanese Government to put our people first. Charity begins at home. Australians must come first.”

Hanson’s comments follow the Albanese government’s approval of 3,449 visas for Palestinians between Hamas’ October 7 attacks and the end of last year, a move criticised by the opposition.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said on Monday that about 600 to 700 Gazan visa-holders were still waiting to come to Australia.

“They’ve been checked by our security intelligence agencies a number of times,” Burke told ABC’s *News Breakfast*. “They have family connections to Australia, and they are the people that we’re focusing on.”