Calls to DEFUND Mardi Gras after Aboriginal drag queen's 'sickening' act

A heated debate has erupted after prominent Aboriginal drag queen Wendell French, known as Felicia Foxx, posed for a provocative photo at this year's Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

French attended the parade on Saturday as part of the annual event that saw more than 180 floats and 10,000 participants march through Oxford Street.

In a widely shared image, French — wearing traditional war paint, a red cloth over their groin, and red leather thigh-high boots — held a spear to the chest of another performer who was dressed as Jesus Christ in a crucifixion pose.

The image drew swift criticism from Christian groups, First Nations people, and Australians from all backgrounds.

"Does this not fall under hate speech?" Christian podcaster Charlie Bakhos wrote online, alongside the photo.

"Mocking of Christianity as well as mocking Indigenous people themselves. This also trying to divide the country shouldn't be acceptable and millions are going to want answers?

"Where are our leaders in this country, and why is this allowed? Hate shouldn't be accepted against anyone."

I'm a culturally insensitive bigot if I don't want to be browbeaten by constant "Welcome to Country" bullshit, but it’s totally acceptable for a gay Aboriginal, wearing warpaint and thigh-high "fuck me" boots to act out spearing Jesus Christ at Mardi Gras?



Defund this parade. pic.twitter.com/BwTxMifWvU — chris mate 🍞 (@ChrisLXXXVI) March 2, 2025

Cumberland Council councillor and former mayor Steve Christou was among those calling for an end to taxpayer funding for the Mardi Gras.

"It is disgraceful that people's religion is being openly mocked with an individual dressed like an Aboriginal stripper pretending to spear Jesus," he said.

"Any other religion this would be considered a hate crime. No religion deserves to be mocked.

"Why is Government taxpayer money funding these festivals."

The Mardi Gras delivered once again with its mocking of Christianity.



This photograph was taken on Saturday night, sending up an image of Jesus Christ on the cross, being speared by an Aboriginal dancer wearing knee-high boots.

But yet we are the Racist white people.

They can… pic.twitter.com/KP7HipeIEL — Rick (@Rick203773371) March 3, 2025

Others on social media expressed outrage, with one person writing, "Would like to see what happens if he decided to spear Mohammed."

Another called for organisers to "defund this parade," adding, "I'm a culturally insensitive bigot if I don't want to be browbeaten by constant 'Welcome to Country' bulls--t, but it's totally acceptable for a gay Aboriginal, wearing warpaint and thigh-high 'f--k me' boots to act out spearing Jesus Christ at Mardi Gras?"

Foxx’s Facebook page was also flooded with criticism.

"This sickens me. You should be ashamed of yourself! How many of our old Christian leaders fought for our basic human rights and were strong Aboriginal Christian leaders?" one woman wrote.

Another commented: "As an Aboriginal Christian, this sickens me.

What the actual HELL is this? Apparently these are the sorts of shenanigans that are taking place at the Sydney Mardi Gras - at the expense of tax payers? Any other religion, this would be called a “hate crime”. But no… a guy dressed as Jesus in fishnets being speared by an… pic.twitter.com/Hk4coh7yHS — Gemma Noiosi - Libertarian For Werriwa (@GemmaNoiosi) March 2, 2025

"If you're a blackfella and you're gay (or) trans, then okay. But if you're (going to) be a part of cultural events taking place then you respect the lore. Simple as that."

However, supporters rushed to defend Foxx, bizarrely claiming that the backlash was rooted in discrimination.

First Nations author and Magabala Books director Bebe Oliver shared an essay in support of Foxx, which read: "Not (going to) lie, it's pretty upsetting seeing Felicia Foxx being criticised.

"It is drenched in homophobia and transphobia, transmisogyny. It breaks my heart and I've been crying about people's responses. As a Black Queer showing up as their authentic selves for Mardi Gras, it should be celebrated that they are showing us what is possible for us..."