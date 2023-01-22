Calvin Robinson on the WEF meetings in Davos: "This place is madness. It's like Disneyland for the Elites."
"They come from the same hive-mind. There is an echo chamber here. Everyone agrees with each other," Calvin Robinson told Lindell TV's Emerald Robinson on her show the Absolute Truth on the lack of skepticism from the MSM and big business about the World Economic Forum's extreme climate agenda.
The globalist attending the World Economic Reform are gathering in Davos this week.— The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson (@AbsoluteWithE) January 19, 2023
Father @calvinrobinson is on the ground and gives @EmeraldRobinson all of the details.
🚨WATCH: pic.twitter.com/AfAzQEO4eh
Calvin Robinson, an Anglican deacon and a contributor to British news outlet GB News, was part of the Rebel News team deployed to the Swiss resort town that hosts the annual WEF meetings, where the world's rich, powerful and well-connected convene to plot the future of society behind closed doors for the coming year.
Greta could not answer a single question:pic.twitter.com/zDcieuD8f6— Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) January 22, 2023
While the WEF has a strong focus on fighting global warming, Robinson visited the local airstrip while in Davos to find the attendees were not practicing what they preach.
On day one of WEF we tracked down the private airport where the global elites park their jets before flying their helicopters to the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023.✈️🚁— Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) January 17, 2023
All so they can tell us to stop flying.
So much for that 'climate crisis'.https://t.co/K1oA8SAWoV pic.twitter.com/zz9QcnzO8I
To see and support the independent journalism of the Rebel News team in Davos, please visit www.WEFReports.com.
