Calvin Robinson on the WEF meetings in Davos: "This place is madness. It's like Disneyland for the Elites."

The globalist attending the World Economic Reform are gathering in Davos this week.



Father @calvinrobinson is on the ground and gives @EmeraldRobinson all of the details.



🚨WATCH: pic.twitter.com/AfAzQEO4eh — The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson (@AbsoluteWithE) January 19, 2023

Calvin Robinson, an Anglican deacon and a contributor to British news outlet GB News, was part of the Rebel News team deployed to the Swiss resort town that hosts the annual WEF meetings, where the world's rich, powerful and well-connected convene to plot the future of society behind closed doors for the coming year.

Greta could not answer a single question:pic.twitter.com/zDcieuD8f6 — Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) January 22, 2023

While the WEF has a strong focus on fighting global warming, Robinson visited the local airstrip while in Davos to find the attendees were not practicing what they preach.

On day one of WEF we tracked down the private airport where the global elites park their jets before flying their helicopters to the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023.✈️🚁



All so they can tell us to stop flying.



So much for that 'climate crisis'.https://t.co/K1oA8SAWoV pic.twitter.com/zz9QcnzO8I — Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) January 17, 2023

