Canada lost 131,000 small businesses during pandemic: report

During the infamous 2020 lockdowns, Canada lost more than 131,203 small businesses, cabinet figures showed. Circumstances became so dire that one business group took suicide calls from desperate shopkeepers.

Annual Key Small Business Statistics from the Department of Industry counted fewer small and medium-sized businesses of all types, from 1,226,565 to 1,095,251.

The smallest of small shopkeepers, those with fewer than five employees, were hardest hit, reported Blacklock’s. “I’ve spent 26 years working with and for small businesses and have never seen anything like this,” testified one executive.

Statistics Canada earlier revealed that 47% of small businesses, with annual expenses falling under $1.5 million, incurred $60 billion in lost revenues during those lockdowns.

“This was due in part to successive waves of health restrictions,” said the report Borrowing, Repayments And Bankruptcies By Industry: Results From The Canada Emergency Business Account Program.

In 2020, retailers, builders and manufacturers saw a roughly 25% drop in sales, while restaurateurs and hotelkeepers experienced a more significant 60% decrease. This marked the most dramatic collapse in sales nationwide since 1932.

“Basically sales dropped off a cliff,” Dan Kelly, CEO of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, said at the time. The first month of the pandemic, April 2020, saw a 26% drop in sales.

“It has been soul-crushing for so many,” Kelly continued. “There are seasoned, experienced business owners who are now in tears.”