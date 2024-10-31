Canada’s growing asylum crisis: Immigration policies put pressure on Quebec and Ontario

Recent data reveals the financial and logistical strain asylum seekers place on Quebec’s resources. The province spent almost $577 million in 2023 to support asylum seekers, excluding an additional $78 million in administrative costs and costs involved from other ministries.

Despite claims that closing Roxham Road resolved illegal immigration, asylum claims are surging—particularly at airports in Montreal and Toronto. In 2023 alone, the Montreal-Trudeau airport saw nearly 26,000 claims, while Pearson in Toronto recorded over 14,000, totaling more than 143,000 claims nationwide.

Many newcomers arrive on temporary visas, later claiming asylum. Though Prime Minister Trudeau’s government revised the Safe Third Country Agreement with the U.S., it also eased visa requirements, purportedly to clear backlogs, facilitating increased entry.

Quebec Premier François Legault has urged Trudeau to relocate asylum seekers across Canada. He has even called on the Bloc Québécois to push for an election, questioning Trudeau’s immigration strategy. This appeal follows scenes in Toronto where asylum seekers camped outside a homeless shelter, highlighting resource shortages.

Reports indicate human smugglers exploit these policies, advertising “safe” crossings for up to $5,000 USD, bypassing formal background checks. Asylum seekers are then housed in taxpayer-funded shelters, with expenses continuing to rise.

The strain on social services and the economy concerns officials. While family reunifications aid in humanitarian support, they also intensify pressure on Quebec and Ontario. Asylum claims are at record highs, and officials warn that Canada’s immigration policy adjustments may intensify these pressures.