Canada’s largest pro-freedom conference for 'reclaiming Canada' set to take place in Victoria this May

Last year, Rebel News brought you a series of reports from a Reclaiming Canada Conference hosted by a non-partisan, pro-democracy organization called We Unify. This year, event organizers say the conference, which was originally created to recognize Canada’s 2022 Freedom Convoy, will be bigger than ever.

Drea Humphrey was outside of the B.C. legislature in Victoria, where around 500 attendees, along with a group of counter-protesters, gathered for the Reclaiming Canada Conference.



FULL REPORT from @DreaHumphrey: https://t.co/10RphfEOOE pic.twitter.com/QAu171a72X — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 2, 2022

“You are invited to join Canadians from across the country to help us form a national strategy in order to advance our freedom and to repair the damage stemming from political and societal dissonance” We Unify’s website reads.

The three-day event will take place in Victoria from May 26 to May 28 and features a jammed packed lineup of over 30 keynote speakers and panelists.

Among that list is former premier for Newfoundland and Labrador Brian Peckford, founder and president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms John Carpay, oncologist and cancer researcher Dr. William Makis, and our very own B.C. bureau chief reporter Drea Humphrey.

We are looking forward to welcoming more than 31 guest speakers over 3 days which will make the Reclaiming Canada Conference officially the largest freedom conference in Canada! Join the conversation from May 26-28 via our official conference website: https://t.co/60wo4RUvkf pic.twitter.com/X6QC0LucBL — We Unify (@we_unify) April 23, 2023

Ticket prices range from $50-$300 and meals are included during the Saturday and Sunday services.

