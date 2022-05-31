Rebel News Banner Ad - WEF Reports

'Reclaiming Canada Conference' draws hundreds to B.C.'s legislature

Freedom lovers in B.C. turned up for a conference featuring a lengthy list of guest speakers outside of the province's legislature in Victoria.

Remove Ads

B.C.’s freedom movement upped its game in Victoria this past weekend by way of a Reclaiming Canada Conference put on by WeUnify.ca.

The conference kicked off with a stacked lineup of guest speakers, including former premier of Newfoundland Brian Peckford, Conservative leadership candidate Roman Baber, Christian broadcaster Faytene Grasseschi and frontline doctors that have spoken out against the politicization of COVID-19.

The protest, which had close to 500 in attendance in front of Victoria's legislature, was peaceful with the exception of a small group of counter-protesters who chanted about trans rights while circling the protest. The counter-protesters made remarks that suggest they were opposed to two of the rally’s guest speakers, Action 4 Canada’s Tanya Gaw and Canadian Voters Association Kari Simpson.

Rebel News was on site during the two day Reclaiming Canada Conference and has many more reports, including an interview with Simpson and Gaw, whose organizations tent had water thrown at it, allegedly from the counter-protesters.

Stay tuned for more details  about that in future reports.

If you appreciate that Rebel News travelled to Victoria to cover this event for you, please donate at RebelFieldReports.com to help us recoup the travel and modest accommodation fees, so we can keep bringing you the other side of the story.

Protests British Columbia Canada Rebel Field Reports News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.