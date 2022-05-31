'Reclaiming Canada Conference' draws hundreds to B.C.'s legislature

E-transfer (Canada):

B.C.’s freedom movement upped its game in Victoria this past weekend by way of a Reclaiming Canada Conference put on by WeUnify.ca.

The Reclaiming Canada Conference put on by @we_unify

is upping the game.



An impressive list of speakers having an open & transparent discussion on the medical and science with COVID-19, and how to legally defend freedom in Canada.



Full reports coming soon @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/VWAhjce0or — Hungry for Truth with Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) May 30, 2022

The conference kicked off with a stacked lineup of guest speakers, including former premier of Newfoundland Brian Peckford, Conservative leadership candidate Roman Baber, Christian broadcaster Faytene Grasseschi and frontline doctors that have spoken out against the politicization of COVID-19.

Sneak peak: Conservative Leadership Candidate Roman Baber takes the stage at Victoria’s reclaim Canada protest.



Interview coming soon @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/E9Y2H9B3oK — Hungry for Truth with Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) May 29, 2022

The protest, which had close to 500 in attendance in front of Victoria's legislature, was peaceful with the exception of a small group of counter-protesters who chanted about trans rights while circling the protest. The counter-protesters made remarks that suggest they were opposed to two of the rally’s guest speakers, Action 4 Canada’s Tanya Gaw and Canadian Voters Association Kari Simpson.

“Trans rights matter”



Small group of counter-protesters chant about trans rights at a freedom protest taking place in front of Victoria B.C.’s legislative building.



News flash: freedom isn’t racist or transphobic



Full report coming soon @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/syn6ky1U0n — Hungry for Truth with Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) May 28, 2022

Rebel News was on site during the two day Reclaiming Canada Conference and has many more reports, including an interview with Simpson and Gaw, whose organizations tent had water thrown at it, allegedly from the counter-protesters.



Stay tuned for more details about that in future reports.

