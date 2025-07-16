Canada SHOULDN'T ban the swastika — here's why

I saw this story in one of my favourite news sources called Blacklock's: the government of Canada is considering a swastika ban, and B'nai Brith, a Jewish civil liberties group, supports it.

I think it's a terrible idea.

Banning the swastika is sort of stupid; it's not actually a hate symbol of today's hate groups. They are parts of Hamas or Hezbollah, they don't really use the swastika.

Thanks for being ready for the big battle of the 1930s or 1940s!

In any event, censorship is not the solution to a real crimewave or the problem of mass immigration at all.

First of all, if you ban one symbol, they'll just come up with a new symbol — they already have, whether it's the watermelon symbol or the little red triangle Hamas uses to target people they're about to kill.

Symbols can be replaced or updated or cryptically. That's not the problem here; this is an attempt to solve the problem without actually naming the problem.

The real problem is mass immigration of people who hate Jews and hate Canada teaming up with woke Canadians who hate the same. And, of course, any new censorship will just be used against the Jews.

If you doubt me, look at how inventing terms like Islamophobia is now criminalizing criticism of Islamic terrorists. You might recall, a couple of Toronto police made a podcast about how calling people Hamas supporters is a sign of Islamophobia.

The problem in Canada is not the swastika symbol. It's the people holding the swastika symbol. It's not the symbol itself, it's when they smash windows, utter threats, trespass, intimidate, harass, throw firebombs, torch synagogues, smash plane glass windows, boycott and scream at Jewish restaurants.

That's the problem, and if B'nai Brith thinks banning the swastika is going to help, I think it's because they lack the courage to name the real problem.