Canada's ANTIFA problem has been swept under the rug

Rebel News is raising concerns about potential Antifa involvement within the Canadian government and military, citing instances where Antifa members have allegedly committed violent acts with little to no consequence.

Key points:

Antifa in the Military: Conservative MP Dane Lloyd brought up a report by Alexa Lavoie, suggesting a potential "terrorism cell" of Antifa members operating within the Department of National Defence (DND). This follows allegations of an Antifa member, potentially a government employee on a military base near Montreal, throwing smoke bombs into a church service.

Past Military Connections: Chris Scott recalls a previous incident where a serving member of Joint Task Force 2, Canada's special forces, was seen leading an Antifa mob in Ottawa a couple of years ago. This individual is reportedly still serving and has been promoted to lieutenant colonel.

Government Indifference: The Public Safety Minister, Gary, expressed concern about hate incidents but was criticized for not taking the allegations of government employees being Antifa members seriously enough, especially given his past controversies.

Antifa as a Terrorist Organization: It was noted that Antifa was designated a terrorist organization in the U.S. by former President Trump, leading to concerns that members might be fleeing to Canada.

Lack of Condemnation in BC: During a B.C. Legislature session, MLA Tara Armstrong pressed the Attorney General to condemn Antifa. However, the Attorney General, Nikki Sharma, avoided directly condemning Antifa, instead focusing on general statements against political violence and "Trump-style politics," while also dismissing the Antifa issue as a "conspiracy theory."

Antifa's Relationship with Unions: Rebel News also highlights the concerning close relationship between Antifa and certain unions, where unions are allegedly advising violent protesters on "anti-hate" tactics, including tracking parents' license plates.

Media and Police Inaction: Rebel News criticizes the mainstream media for mocking Alexa's reporting on Antifa and the police, particularly the RCMP, for their inaction during violent Antifa protests, where they witnessed multiple assaults without intervention.

Rebel News expresses frustration and a feeling of living in a "banana republic," given the alleged corruption and disregard for the rule of law, and commends Alexa for her brave work in exposing these issues despite facing attacks. They argue that Antifa operates with impunity due to the government and police not taking them seriously.