Canadian conservatives are 'too timid' when it comes to radicalized educators

Alberta teachers received a significant double-digit pay raise, making them the highest paid in Western Canada, even more than in Vancouver. This happened despite public sector unions, which often monopolize government negotiations—leading to taxpayer interests being disregarded—as conservative governments aim to prevent strikes.

Unlike Donald Trump, who used a government shutdown to propose deep spending cuts and permanent staff reductions, Canadian conservatives are typically more timid.

Alberta's offer of significant raises for government workers, viewed as outrageous by some, contrasts with the teachers' union's perceived radicalization over transgender policies, aligning them with the NDP opposition.

The government aims for age-appropriate books, transparency in transgender student clubs, and a ban on transwomen in women's sports and changing rooms. These stances, popular with Albertans but not union leaders, led Premier Smith to order striking teachers back to work, using the notwithstanding clause to prevent judicial intervention.

The unions are now threatening a general strike, an event rare in Canada. While public sector unions might join, private sector unions are unlikely to strike in sympathy for teachers, especially given teachers' high pay and the political nature of the issue.

Premier Smith and her United Conservative Party, despite their democratic mandate, face a "deep state" of radicalized civil servants who aim to undermine the government.

Smith should learn from leaders like Gov. Ron DeSantis and Trump, who actively replaced permanent ruling classes to enact their agendas. Canadian liberals and NDPers already operate this way, politicizing appointments and making permanent changes.

Prime Minister Stephen Harper failed to make lasting changes. Now Smith must overcome current and future bureaucratic resistance.