Canadian firearms leaders slam politicized gun regulations at TACCOM 2024

At TACCOM 2024, Canada's premier firearms and outdoor show, the spotlight is firmly on the ongoing debate surrounding gun rights and regulations. The event gathers key voices from the firearms community, each championing the cause of law-abiding gun owners and advocating for sensible policies that safeguard both rights and safety.

Rick Igercich, President of Canada’s National Firearms Association (NFA) says his organization attends TACCOM to get the word out about guns, gun rights and why big changes need to be made so that law-abiding Canadians can keep their firearms.

Amanda Lynn Mayhew from Just Hunt adds another dimension to the conversation, focusing on outdoor heritage and firearm safety. “My goal is to educate people on how to engage safely with firearms and preserve our hunting traditions,” she explains, noting that the survival of hunting depends on how well educated and involved the next generation is.

Heather McConaghy from the Canadian Shooting Sports Association (CSSA) shares a similar vision. Her organization is dedicated to promoting, protecting, and preserving firearms rights, and their commitment extends to practical support, including hosting events like the upcoming women’s day shoot. “All proceeds from this event will benefit a women’s shelter for domestic violence,” McConaghy notes, stating that women’s rights are intertwined with firearms rights.

The discourse around firearms is also being influenced by recent political moves, as the Liberals were urged to “move quickly” on federal gun regulations to “stem domestic violence.” Many at the show argue that these measures are misdirected.

The focus on legal gun owners is a political ploy argues Igercich. “Everybody knows that Canadian gun owners are vetted every day, we’re the safest people in Canada,” he says.

Tracey Wilson, Vice President of the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights (CCFR), echoes this sentiment, describing the current government’s approach as “unfriendly and hostile.” She points out that recent legislation, such as Bill C-5 and Bill C-75, has softened penalties for serious gun crimes while failing to address the root causes of gun violence. “The evidence is clear,” Wilson asserts. “The rise in gun violence is not coming from licensed gun owners.”

The criticism extends to the broader impact of these policies. “The Liberal government’s narrative of blaming legal gun owners is over,” says Wilson. “The reality is that Canada has never seen more licensed gun owners, even as the regulations grow stricter.”

Attendees reflect on this trend, noting a slight but steady increase in interest in firearm courses and licensing despite the challenging regulatory environment. “People are not being deterred,” he says. “The rise in licensed gun owners is a testament to their commitment to responsible ownership, despite the hurdles.”

The consensus among these advocates is that the current political climate is more about securing votes than ensuring public safety. “It has nothing to do with public safety,” points out Igercich. “It's about votes and money.”

As TACCOM 2024 wraps up, the message from these voices is clear: the conversation around firearms needs to be grounded in facts and fairness, not political expediency.