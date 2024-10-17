Canadian leaders react to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's death

“Good news for all those who stand against terrorism,” Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre posted in response to news that Israeli forces had killed Hamas terror chief Yahya Sinwar.

Sinwar, the architect of the October 7, 2023, terror attack which left 1,200 Israelis dead and another 240 kidnapped, was eliminated by an Israel Defense Forces soldier after a drone strike in Rafah.

Former Liberal MP, now sitting as an independent, Kevin Vuong, called Sinwar the ‘Butcher of Khan Younis’ and detailed atrocities committed by Sinwar in a post on X.

Two hours after the Conservative leader's remarks, Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finally posted his remarks that Sinwar's death “ended a reign of terror.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has not yet, at the time of publication, commented on the elimination of the brutal Hamas killer. NDP MP Niki Ashton, a perennial leadership hopeful who publicly attends anti-Israel events like Naqba Day, and has accused Israel of genocide in its attempts to eliminate the existential terror threat of Hamas and free Israeli hostages, has only commented on anti-Palestinian racism today.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, who took back control of the party after it ran off its previous Jewish leader because of the party's strong anti-Israel bent, has not commented yet either. May has called Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu an “enemy of peace.”

Canada's foreign affairs minister, Melanie Joly, issued a statement calling Sinwar, “someone who sought to destroy Israel - causing unimaginable pain and division and failing to serve the true interests of innocent Palestinian people.”

Joly recently posed for a photo with another Palestinian terrorist, Mahmoud Abbas, the ghoul behind the pay-for-slay scheme which compensates killers of Israelis with Western aid dollars.

Sinwar had been in Israeli prison on terrorism-related convictions but was freed in 2011 after his release was negotiated alongside 1,025 other convicts in exchange for a single Israeli soldier, Gilad Shalit.