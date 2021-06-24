Canadian postmodernism and bad green policies

Resistance Coffee Support a coffee company that has the best blends and values your fundamental freedoms! ORDER NOW

Municipal politics are a big green virtue signalling mess. It’s a coast to coast to coast problem here in Canada.

The City of Edmonton is building acres of toxic solar panels in the North Saskatchewan River Valley to power one water treatment plant for a couple hours each day, while some of the cleanest burning coal on the face of the Earth sits just west of the city — underutilized, unloved and abandoned.

The City of Ottawa has a $60-billion climate change plan, and local politicians just dedicated $1 billion to buy and run electric buses, with complete and total disregard to the unreliability of electric vehicles in Canada's northern climate.

The natural question is why is any of this happening? Why are not just Canadian cities, but cities around the world pursuing expensive green goals that really have no measurable impact on global greenhouse gas emissions?

Sheila Gunn Reid is joined by an avid watcher of bad green policies and bad green politicians, someone who has a few theories about applied post-modernism and how this new-age soft social science has overtaken the application of real hard science.

This is an interview Sheila Gunn Reid recorded earlier this week with Tom Harris of the International Climate Science Coalition.