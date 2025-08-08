Canadian researchers decry DEI intrusion in federal science funding

Commons science committee distributes report knocking DEI criteria in research funding: "Questioning a researcher about their sexual orientation, an actual occurrence, has no place." https://t.co/tk8XPocGYn #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/zRGRitsU8P — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) August 8, 2025

With 16 years in academia, Beaumier highlighted a disturbing example: a researcher grilled on their sexual orientation for a project unrelated to LGBTQ issues. "Questioning a researcher about their sexual orientation, an actual occurrence, has no place in research, nor does questioning whether they are Indigenous, have physical limitations, etcetera," Beaumier wrote. "Objectivity and respect for scientific criteria must be guiding principles for funding."

Beaumier's brief, submitted at the request of Bloc Québécois MP Maxime Blanchette-Joncas, vice-chair of the committee, calls for a re-evaluation of how DEI policies are applied to research grants.

According to the committee's 2024 report on the Distribution of Federal Funding Among Canada’s Post-Secondary Institutions, approximately $4.5 billion flows annually to campuses, with most allocated through competitive processes.

Another brief submitted at the same time, by Professor Sylvie Lesage of the University of Montreal, says equity, diversity and inclusion criteria are well-intentioned, but an imbalanced priority.

“The integration of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) criteria in grant applications reflects a laudable desire to reduce inequalities in the research community. However, their growing importance within evaluation processes may at times divert attention from the scientific quality of projects. Researchers must now spend a significant portion of their time meeting EDI requirements, rather than focusing on scientific content,” she wrote.

Beaumier noted that she “shares the same view as many of my colleagues who have significant concerns about how Canadian organizations are implementing them,” and that it is “regrettable that criteria unrelated to science, excellence and merit are influencing funding decisions."

Emphasizing the core tenets of rigorous inquiry, Beaumier asserted that DEI goals "should never influence the scientific criteria for research or compromise the objectivity of reviews for funding research projects that are relevant and important to our societies." She added, "One of the basic principles of good research is the objectivity of the researchers. Funding should be awarded to the best researcher with the most relevant and important research for advancing knowledge and adding value to society."

Can DEI mandates coexist with uncompromised excellence, or are they eroding the foundations of objective science?

Researchers like Beaumier are proof that the government will be well served to prioritize merit over ideology to safeguard innovation and tangible scientific progress.