Canadians stand with veterans as government betrays their sacrifice

Today’s story is for our veterans and the people who support them, and it unveils a shocking betrayal by our government. While veterans were being encouraged to end their lives with state-assisted euthanasia, ordinary Canadians were expressing their outrage in letters and emails to Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC).

This investigation was made possible by your generous crowdfunding donations to RebelInvestigates.com, our platform that funds essential access to government documents.

It’s through this initiative that I uncovered documents exposing the Prime Minister's Office’s involvement in controlling the messaging around the VAC scandal.

This scandal, as you may remember, involves caseworkers offering euthanasia to veterans in need of care, rather than the help the entire VAC bureaucracy exists to provide.

The scandal first came to light thanks to brave individuals like veterans Kelsi Sheren, Mark Meinke, and others who used their platforms to sound the alarm. Veterans, seeking help and support, were told by their own government that their final act of service could be to just drop dead.

Unbelievable, isn’t it?

Through an access to information filing, I’ve obtained nearly 10,000 pages of records where bureaucrats coldly discuss the lives of our veterans. It’s difficult to read, and I can only imagine how much harder it is for veterans themselves to realize that their own government is trying to kill them off.

But here’s what you need to know, veterans: Canadians are with you. I have seen pages and pages of emails, letters, and phone calls from regular citizens expressing their horror and demanding that VAC be held accountable for this gross failure.

I will share some of these letters today, and I’ll publish more in the future. It’s important to recognize, even in the midst of this dark betrayal, that you are not alone. Canadians, many of whom have never met you, are standing behind you, offering their support and outrage at the treatment you’ve endured.