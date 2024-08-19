Canadians struggling worse now than during the pandemic

E-transfer (Canada):

Canadians might be earning more in 2024, but don't let those numbers fool you—your dollar isn't stretching as far, and many are worse off now than they were during the pandemic. Under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's leadership, inflation is spiraling out of control, thanks to reckless government spending, a flood of immigration that’s driving up housing prices and suppressing wages, and relentless tax hikes like the infamous carbon tax.

Just-released Statistics Canada data paints a grim picture: nearly 25% of Canadians expect to rely on food banks this fall. That’s right—almost a quarter of our fellow citizens anticipate needing help just to put food on the table. Back in 2021, at the height of the pandemic, the number was lower at 20%. So, while we were told to stay home to protect the vulnerable, it turns out more people are now struggling to make ends meet.

"food banks across the country are experiencing the same things we are here, unprecedented, historical levels of people needing to turn to a food bank"



What is Justin Trudeau doing to Canada? pic.twitter.com/o6zlSDgO8k — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) August 28, 2023

This is the direct result of nine years of Trudeau's wasteful spending and oppressive taxation. The numbers don’t lie. In 2022, the median family after-tax income was $60,800, a 2.5% increase from 2021—until you account for inflation. With an annual inflation rate of 6.8%, the median income was actually 4.0% lower than in 2021. Every single province and territory reported a drop in their inflation-adjusted income, with Nunavut, the Northwest Territories, and Nova Scotia hit the hardest.

So who’s actually benefiting from Trudeau’s reign? Not the average Canadian, that's for sure.

But his well-connected cronies? They’re living large, cashing in on sweet government contracts and cushy Senate appointments. Just ask former Liberal MP Frank Baylis, who landed a multi-million dollar ventilator deal, or Charles Adler, the so-called "journalist" now comfortably ensconced in the Senate.

It seems the only people thriving under Trudeau's policies are those with the right connections. For everyone else, it's a different story entirely.