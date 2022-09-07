Carleton University students react to COVID-19 mandates on Canadian campuses

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto FREE legal defence If you are a Canadian university student or staff member and your university is forcing you to get a booster shot, please fill out this form. You may be entitled to some FREE legal assistance. Sign up

In London, Ontario, Western University has taken the controversial decision of re-implementing both its mask and vaccine mandates on campus for all students, forcing its students to receive a third vaccine dose.

Most universities across the country, however, have ended COVID-19 mandates, allowing students to attend classes without wearing a mask or showing proof of vaccination. Carleton University, the second university in Ottawa alongside the University of Ottawa, is no different.

In this field report, William Diaz-Berthiaume visits Carleton University’s campus to figure out what students think of mandates, and if they believe their university has made the right decision.

The general consensus was that it should be left up to students to determine whether or not they will be receiving a booster shot or wearing a mask. A tiny minority were in favour of Western University forcing its students to follow the restrictions their institution gave them.

If you agree with most of the students and think that universities should not force their students to receive a third vaccine dose, visit NoForcedBoosters.com.