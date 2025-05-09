Carney and Trump: Is there a secret connection?

What happened to "elbows up"?

Mark Carney's election campaign was largely focused on pushing back against Donald Trump.

The first meeting between the American president and the newly elected Canadian prime minister occurred without any particularly heated moments. Both leaders had nothing but complimentary things to say about each other.

It almost seems as though Carney's attitude toward Trump has shifted. He even thanked Donald Trump for his leadership in securing the border, stopping fentanyl trafficking, and "securing the world."

"Securing the world"?

Trump noted that Carney ran a good campaign and that he has watched the Prime Minister rise through the ranks.

Did Carney use anti-Trump sentiment in Canada to sway voters in his direction? Why did Trump want Carney to be elected? What dealings have these two had in the past?

Many questions, few answers.

What we do know is that Carney is an agenda contributor to the highly controversial World Economic Forum. He is a strong advocate for net zero and has teased the idea of acting against American social media platforms.

Trump's platform opposes these positions. So then why would he want Mark Carney to lead Canada?

