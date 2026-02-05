Carney claims carbon tax isn't fuelling food inflation

The industrial carbon tax isn't helping fuel the rising cost of food in Canada, claimed Mark Carney during debate with Pierre Poilievre in the House of Commons.

“We have the highest food inflation in the G7,” Poilievre said, taking aim at the prime minister. “I've given my theory on why under his leadership, Canadians are paying more, faster than anyone else.”

“The impact of the industrial carbon tax is, as estimated by the Canadian Climate Institute, approximately zero,” asserted Carney, citing a group that was awarded $20 million over five years by the federal government starting in 2020.

On Wednesday's Western Canada focused Buffalo Roundtable livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle, along with The National Telegraph's Wyatt Claypool, ripped the Liberal leader for driving up Canadians' cost of living.

“This is the federal government funding the experts to say the things that you need them to say and then citing those people as non-partisan experts in the House of Commons,” Sheila said. “They will say whatever they're paid to say, as long as they get the next $20 million funding top up.”

The Liberals point to U.S. President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs as a catch-all, Wyatt said, “even though it doesn't actually cover food.”

Lise called it “classic Liberal denialism,” with the party pushing “hidden taxes on an unsuspecting public” before denying any consequence that may occur. Given they've been in power for 10 years, the rise in food costs can be directly attributed to the Liberals, she stated.

“These elites in Ottawa are so disconnected from their own decisions that they have no idea how their decisions have been impacting Canadians,” Lise continued, noting food bank usage and child hunger are at all-time highs in the country “because of Liberal policy.”